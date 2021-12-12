Smithson wins Kentucky Farm Bureau Discussion Meet

Caleb Smithson of Butler County won first place in the final round of Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Discussion Meet, a debate-styled competition for young farmers that relies on an individual’s skill in reasoning and logical discussion of issues.
The topic was “As the world population increases, so will the need for renewable resources. On a local level and across the globe, how can Farm Bureau help farmers and ranchers continue to increase their efficiency in the use of valuable resources and transition to ‘Green Energy’ practices on their farm?”
Smithson participated with four other entrants in the final event, winning a Kawasaki MULE donated by Southern Farm Bureau Life and Jacobi Sales. Smithson will represent Kentucky in the competition at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in January and will be vying for prizes, including a new Ford truck.
KFB’s Discussion Meet tests entrants on their basic knowledge of critical farm issues and their ability to respond in a panel-type discussion.