Nikolas Sorrell of Glasgow has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, Ala. To be named to the dean's list, students must carry a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have a minimum of 12 credits.

