Jemma Ann Tester of Oakland was named Tiny Miss Kentucky Earth USA on Aug. 13 at the Henry Clay Event Center in Louisville.
As Tiny Miss Kentucky Earth USA, 6-year-old Jemma will use her title to enact effective environmental change throughout Kentucky with community service and sisterhood events.
Her platform, “Plant Joy with Jemma,” encourages others to plant wildflower seeds to help bees have more places to pollinate by dispersing personalized wildflower seed packets throughout her community.
She loves to travel and has been to 24 states. She has a goal to reach all 50 states before she turns 10.
When she is not participating in pageant-related events, she attends gymnastics at Cheerville of Bowling Green and plays softball for Warren County softball league. She is also in her third year at Southern Kentucky Dance Center.
Her motto is “Kindness is Always in Bloom.”
Miss Earth USA’s Junior Ambassador program is an opportunity for girls ages 5-14 to get involved in their communities, gain modeling experience, enhance public speaking skills and create relationships with female mentors.
The national Miss Earth USA Junior Ambassador pageant will be held the first week of January in Orlando, Fla.
