Noah William Thornberry of Bowling Green was chosen as one of the recipients of a service award at University of the Cumberlands.
He received the 2020 T.E. Mahan Service Award.
These awards are given to the male and female candidate from the junior class at University of the Cumberlands who best manifest the qualities that indicate the potential for becoming someone who will make an outstanding contribution to his/her community in the future. Each candidate must also have an academic standing in keeping with the standards of the university.
Thornberry, son of Mark and Ellaine Thornberry, has demonstrated exceptional service ethics and community service. His passions are service to others and real estate. Since 2015, Thornberry has served children as a Bible school teacher at Sunday school and on summer vacations. He has also served children in the Williamsburg area through the Mountain Outreach children's Christmas program. While successfully balancing a demanding academic load and athletic duties, Thornberry has had the perseverance to pursue his second passion, the development of his own real estate organization. The combination of his service and leadership models both Cumberlands' focus "Think for tomorrow" and the university's strategic vision to prepare students for a future life of responsible service and leadership.
