Three Bowling Green residents will compete in the 2022 Miss Kentucky competition June 16-18 at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
Chapel Tinius of Bowling Green, daughter of Jim and Dana Tinius, holds the title of Miss Bowling Green.
She is a recent graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theater and a Bachelor of Arts degree in corporate communication.
Tinius will play a fiddle medley at the competition, incorporating "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" and "Orange Blossom Special."
She will advocate for her social impact initiative of Operation Gratitude — For the Fallen, For the Fighting and For the Veterans.
Mallory Hudson of Bowling Green holds the title of Miss South Central Kentucky.
She is the daughter of Todd and Caroline Hudson and is a junior at the University of Kentucky studying communications and political science. Hudson plans to attend law school upon graduation.
For her talent portion of the competition, she will give a vocal performance.
Hoping to promote positive change and spread awareness in her community and beyond through her social impact initiative "Inclusive Stages," Hudson advocates the use of theatrical experiences for individuals with special needs.
Sydney Shrewsbury of Bowling Green is the daughter of Kyle and Teressa Shrewsbury.
She is pursuing a bachelor's degree in marketing with a concentration in professional selling and a certificate in applied data analytics at Western Kentucky University.
For the talent portion, she will perform a musical theatre routine to the song "Money, Money, Money."
She hopes to raise awareness and make a difference in the lives of children affected by arthritis through her social impact initiative work with the Arthritis Foundation.
