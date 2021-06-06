Three area students were awarded degrees from Brescia University in Owensboro on May 8.
They are Dylan Scott Beckham of Alvaton, bachelor of science in business with an emphasis in finance and economics (cum laude); Brandon Scott Stacker of Bowling Green, bachelor of science in special education with an emphasis in learning behavior disorders, teacher certification in P-12 and social studies 5-8 (magna cum laude); and Jacob Landon Matthew Bostick of Bowling Green, bachelor of social work in social work (magna cum laude).