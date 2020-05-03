Three area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade-point average.
They are Anna Bachmann, a graduate of Bowling Green High School and daughter of Beate Bachmann of Bowling Green; Courtney Warren, a graduate of South Warren High School and daughter of Jack Warren and Janette Warren, both of Bowling Green; and Annabelle Cooper, a graduate of Butler County High School and daughter of Alan Cooper and Suzanne Renfrow of Morgantown.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.