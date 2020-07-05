Three area students were named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at Harding University in Searcy, Ark.
They are Abby Coffey of Bowling Green, a senior accounting major; Jaycie Fowlkes of Bowling Green, a senior elementary education major; and Hannah Ward of Smiths Grove, a sophomore communication sciences and disorders major.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
