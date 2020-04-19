Three area students were named Dean's Award recipients for the fall 2019 semester at Eastern Kentucky University.
They are Alyia Kaye Maulden of Cave City, Natalie Kate Gray of Glasgow and Bryce McCarty Phillips of Smiths Grove.
To earn a Dean's Award, students must achieve Dean's List honors at EKU for three semesters, not necessarily consecutive.
