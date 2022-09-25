Three BGHS seniors named National Merit semifinalists

Sono Fukushima, Ethan Langford and Alisha Mullick, seniors at Bowling Green High School, have been named 2023 National Merit semifinalists.
Fukushima is the daughter of Craig Fukushima and Yoko Ito. She attended Potter Gray Elementary School and Bowling Green Junior High School. At BGHS, she is a member of the College Cohort, BGHS band and swim and dive team. She is also a participant in Distinguished Young Women.
Langford is the son of Jeremiah and Angela Langford. He attended W.R. McNeill Elementary School and Bowling Green Junior High School. At BGHS, he is a member of the band, academic team and Beta Club.
Mullick is the daughter of Mrinal Mullick and Charu Raghuvanshi. She attended Potter Gray Elementary School and Bowling Green Junior High School. At BGHS, she is a member of the College Cohort, swim and dive team, Beta Club and National Science Honor Society. Alisha is a peer tutor, leader of Tiny Trebles and has conducted chemistry and psychology research at Western Kentucky University.
Students entered the National Merit Scholarship Program as juniors by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Next, to be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
