Bowling Green High School speech and debate students, senior Alex Minter and juniors Zoe Lebedinsky and Joshua Martin, have earned the distinction of National Speech and Debate Association Academic All Americans, which recognizes students for their academic rigor, competitive speech and debate success and personal excellence.
Minter, the son of Michael and Patti Minter, is a BGHS/Gatton Academy student who is the top-ranked congressional debater in Kentucky with a current total of 790 NSDA Honor Society Points. Minter started competing in speech and debate as a seventh-grader and has qualified for five national tournaments. At last year’s NSDA National Tournament, he was a quarterfinalist in congressional debate.
Lebedinsky, the daughter of Alex and Cameron Lebedinsky, is the top-ranked NSDA Poetry competitor in the state and 68th in the nation, ranked fourth in Program Oral Interpretation, and top 25 in both Dramatic Interpretation and Oratory. Competing in speech and debate since sixth grade, Lebedinsky has earned well over 800 NSDA points and is ranked 26th overall in Kentucky.
Martin, a speech and debate competitor since sixth grade, is ranked fifth in Prose in Kentucky and 87th nationally, ninth in Program Oral Interpretation, and 12th in Oratory in the state. With over 800 total NSDA points, he’s ranked 35th overall in the state. He is the son of Keith and Janet Martin and will compete in his fifth national speech and debate tournament in May.
Of the 141,000 NSDA members worldwide, fewer than 2% earn the Academic All American Award every year. This tremendous accomplishment distinguishes the BGHS trio among the top NSDA student members across the country and brings the all-time total number of BGHS NSDA Academic All Americans to 12.
This prestigious award recognizes students who have completed at least five semesters of high school; earned 750 or more NSDA merit points for competitive excellence and speaking community service; proven academic excellence through rigorous coursework, a 3.5 or higher GPA and exceptional ACT score and demonstrated outstanding character and leadership.
The BGHS speech and debate team is coached by Janet Martin.
