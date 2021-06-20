Three Bowling Green students graduated from Centre College during the commencement ceremony May 22.
They are Anna Bachman, daughter of Beate Bachman of Bowling Green and a graduate of Bowling Green High School, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry; Dawson Crump, son of Martina Fee of Bowling Green and a graduate of Greenwood High School, Bachelor of Arts degree in politics; and Aby Dallas, daughter of Gary and Kimberly Dallas of Bowling Green and a graduate of BGHS, Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.