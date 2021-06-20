Several area students were named to the dean's and president's lists at University of Alabama for the spring 2021 term.
The are Adam Rich of Bee Spring, president's list; Hayden Crosby of Bowling Green, dean's list; Noah Jacobs of Bowling Green, dean's list; Eli Lovell of Bowling Green, president's list; Erdin Zukic of Bowling Green, dean's list; Tanner Bowles of Glasgow, dean's list; Leah Tabor of Rockfield, president's list; and Hannah Crutchfield of Russellville, president's list.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must have a 3.5 grade-point average. To be named to the president's list, a student must have a 4.0 GPA. The dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students and does not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.