Three Warren County teachers awarded Excellence in Teaching awards

Warren County Schools teachers receive awards at the 36th Annual Excellence in Teaching ceremony.
At far left is Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, and at far right is Dr. Lisa Allen, dean of Campbellsville University’s School of Education. Along with Hedgepath and Allen are from left Laura Hudson, director of instruction for secondary schools; Christina Keltner, Oakland Elementary School; Molly Grimes, elementary curriculum coordinator; Heather Centers, instructional coach.
Three Warren County teachers were awarded during Campbellsville University's 36th annual Excellence in Teaching Award Program on May 14.
Christina Keltner of Bowling Green teaches math at Oakland Elementary School. She formerly taught at Holy Trinity Lutheran School from 2015 until 2018 and at Plano Elementary School. She received her associate degree in 2004, her Bachelor of Science degree in 2007 and her Master of Arts degree in 2012. A 2000 graduate of Oldham County High School, she is the daughter of Cathy Ziegler of Louisville and is married to Wes Keltner. They have two children, Gavin and Ashton.
Wendy Srivastava of Bowling Green has taught eighth grade English language arts at Drakes Creek Middle School since 2010. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Appalachian State University in 1997 and her Master of Science degree from Western Kentucky University in 2018. She is a graduate of Northampton County High School East of Conway, N.C. She is married to Ajay Srivastava and they have one child, Arivumani.
Casey Bates of Bowling Green has taught art at South Warren High School since 2010. She received her degree in art education in 2009 and her master's in counseling in 2013 from WKU. She is a 2001 graduate of Wayne County High School and the daughter of Regina and Obie Bates of Monticello.
The program honored 218 teachers throughout Kentucky from 76 districts and/or private schools.
