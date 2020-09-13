Three Western Kentucky University student teams of public relations majors earned first-place Parthenon Awards at Public Relations Society of America Nashville’s 34th annual competition. The winners were announced Aug. 31.
Award winners include:
Bea Johnson of Nashville, Jason Odine of Nashville, John Goebel of Jasper, Ind., and Olivia Peebles of St. Louis implemented the Driving Diversity campaign for the PRSA Foundation to raise awareness and increase interest in WKU’s public relations major among diverse student groups.
Savannah Brant of Lexington, Ben Duncan of Carlisle, August Gravatte of Louisville and Abby Haynes of Louisa developed an informational campaign for the Bowling Green Backpack Program, which serves public school children with backpacks of food as part of its overall mission to feed hungry Americans.
A key public relations issue for the local organization was to raise awareness among WKU students to increase donations and service opportunities.
Emily Hatfield of Philpot, Gillian James of Evansville, Ind., Jamie Salings of Brownsville, Kelly Howe of Louisville and Matt Wisenden of Moorhead, Minn., launched the Find Your Roots campaign for Lost River Cave. The team raised awareness among WKU sororities and fraternities about environmental-related volunteer opportunities at the 72-acre urban park.
The Parthenon Awards acknowledges excellence for public relations programs and projects developed by professionals and students.
Public relations professionals from other PRSA chapters evaluate the entries based on quality of research, creativity and accuracy in strategic planning, effective execution, evaluation efforts and appropriateness for desired target audience.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.