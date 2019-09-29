Layla Tisdale, 10, was selected as the August club member of the month at the Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green. She was selected not only because of her spunky personality and kind heart, but also because of her devotion to helping others. The staff said she is a smart, bold and witty child who brings joy and humor into the lives of others.

