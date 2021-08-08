Two area students participated in the Governor's School for Entrepreneurs this summer at Northern Kentucky University and were also announced as winners during Demo Day events.
Teams of students developed business models, designed prototypes and pitched their startup ideas to a panel of entrepreneur judges and an audience of 300 during Demo Day events. Out of 15 innovative startup ideas for a service or product developed during each session, three teams of teen entrepreneurs earned cash prizes to continue their ventures.
Jenna Coles, a sophomore at Logan County High School, was on a team that won second place during the GSE Session 1 on June 6-26. Fill It received $750 for a refillable laundry detergent system used to reduce plastic waste while letting families use their favorite laundry detergent.
Divine Irakiza, a sophomore at South Warren High School, was on a team that won first place during the GSE Session 2 on July 5-24. TEHRA received $1,000 for the development of an online marketplace that allows consumers to select from a variety of eco-friendly, sustainable home resources from lumber to light bulbs.