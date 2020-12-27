Two area students were named to the fall 2020 dean's honor roll at the University of Mississippi. They are Sara Margaret Bills of Russellville and William Joseph Garske of Bowling Green.
The dean's honor roll is reserved for students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.50 to 3.74. To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
