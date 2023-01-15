Two area students were named to a list of the Top 300 Teen Scientists by the Society for Science in the 2003 Regeneron Science talent search.
They are Emma Bunch, 18, a student at Glasgow High School, for her project, “Clonal Hematopoiesis of Indeterminate Potential and Solid Tumors in Breast Cancer: An Analysis of Data in the NIH All of Us Research Program,” and Hannah Laney, 17, a student at The Carol Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science, for her project, “Synthesis of 4d-and 5d-Based Transition Metal Oxides.”
The Regeneron Science Talent Search is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.
The scholars will be awarded $2,000 each and their schools will be awarded $2,000 for each enrolled scholar.
The scholars were selected from 1,949 applications from 627 high schools across 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and four other countries.
Scholars were chosen based on their outstanding research, leadership skills, community involvement, commitment to academics, creativity in asking scientific questions and exceptional promise as STEM leaders demonstrated through the submission of their original, independent research projects, essays and recommendations.
The scholars hail from 194 American and international high schools in 35 states and China.
