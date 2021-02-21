Austin Peay State University celebrates high-achieving freshmen who have been offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for the fall 2021 semester.
They are Kelsey Collins of Bowling Green and Gabrielle Stark of Morgantown.
Out-of-state students meeting the criteria of a 3.5 grade-point average qualify for a Provost Out-of-State Scholarship.
