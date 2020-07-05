Hannah Schuette and Tanner Brown, both of Bowling Green, were named to the dean's list at Samford University for the spring 2020 semester.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
