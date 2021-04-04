Two Bowling Green students have been selected as recipients of the 2021-22 Cherry Presidential Scholarship at Western Kentucky University, the school's most prestigious academic award.
They are Lillian Groves, a senior at Bowling Green High School who plans to major in exercise science, and Mateus Rodriguez Vaz, a senior at Greenwood High School who plans to major in biology.
The scholarship is valued at $16,000 annually and worth $64,000 during a four-year period. The students were chosen from the group of applicants who were invited to interview and participate in a virtual event March 18.