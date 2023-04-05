Two Gatton Academy students qualify for International Fair

Two Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science students recently qualified for the world-renowned Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair to be held May 14-19 in Dallas.
Seniors Divya Naidugari, also of Randall K. Cooper High School, and Gabriel Nowaskie, also of Bardstown High School, were among the five GE Best of Fair winners at the Louisville Regional Science and Engineering Fair, an annual competition featuring students in grades 6-12 from 52 Kentucky counties.
Best of Fair winners at LRSEF earn automatic passage to the Regeneron ISEF. In addition to Best of Fair, Naidugari and Nowaskie received First Place in their respective categories, Cellular and Molecular Biology and Physics and Astronomy.
Nowaskie also presented his research at the 22nd Annual Kentucky Science and Engineering Fair March 22-23 at Eastern Kentucky University and won First Place in the Physics and Astronomy category.
In addition, Gatton Academy seniors Kareena Pansuria, of South Warren High School, and Carolina Wheeler, of Greenwood High School, received regional awards at LRSEF by earning First Place in their respective categories, Chemistry and Systems Software. Pansuria’s Research was also recognized by the American Chemical Society, the Office of Naval Research and US Women in Science.
Divya Naidugari’s project, “Regional Control of Hairless and Hair Bearing skin: with DKK2 and SOSTDC1 Wnt/-catenin Signaling Pathways with the LEF/TCF Family,” is based on research she conducts under the advisement of Dr. Alicia Hu in Western Kentucky University’s Biology Department.
Gabriel Nowaskie’s project, “Quarkonium Dynamics in Phase Space,” is based on research he conducts under the advisement of Dr. Tony Simpao of WKU’s Department of Physics and Astronomy.
Kareena Pansuria’s project, “Iron-based metal-organic framework for photocatalytic reduction of carbon dioxide to carbon monoxide,” is based on research she conducts under the advisement of Dr. Bangbo Yan of WKU’s Department of Chemistry.
Carolina Wheeler’s project, “Virtual Reality Campus Tour Using 3D Modeling and Scanning,” is based on research she conducts under the advisement of Dr. Jeffrey Galloway of WKU’s Computer Science Program.
