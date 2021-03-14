Two Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College students have been selected for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System’s 2021 All-Academic Team.
They are Sarah Hayter and Sarah Downing.
Students from each of the 16 KCTCS colleges were chosen based on a rigorous selection process that focuses on academic performance and community service.
Hayter is a student ambassador at SKYCTC and treasurer of the Student Government Association. She is vice president and student government representative of the SKYCTC chapters for both the Phi Theta Kappa National Honors Society and the Phi Beta Lambda student and business organization. Since returning to school as a nontraditional adult student, Hayter has maintained a 4.0 GPA. She is pursuing an AAS in computer and information technologies, information security and network administration tracks and is set to graduate this spring. Following her education with KCTCS, she plans to pursue a dual-major consisting of a BA in information and computer sciences, security science track, and a BA in Korean for professionals from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Downing is completing her final semester at SKYCTC. She is working toward her Associate in Arts and will be transferring to Western Kentucky University this fall.
She is working on her teaching English as a foreign language or TEFL certification and will begin her individual tutoring this month.
Downing hopes within the next few years to be teaching English as a foreign language overseas.