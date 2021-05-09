Two WKU students awarded Fulbright grants

Western Kentucky University students Ariana Pedigo of Russellville and Reuben Tang of Glasgow have been awarded Fulbright U.S. Student Grants for 2021-22 by the U.S. Department of State and J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
Grantees are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement as well as record of service and leadership potential.
The program funds an academic year of research, study or English teaching in one of about 140 countries. Pedigo will use her grant to conduct research in Mongolia, and Tang will serve as an English teaching assistant in Taiwan.
Pedigo, a graduate student pursuing a master of arts in folk studies with concentration in public folklore, is the daughter of Mary and Terry Pedigo of Russellville. Her research interests are in prehistoric nomadic movement, monuments, textiles, lifeways and climate change. While studying in Mongolia, she will collect, catalog and produce a map of archaeological sites at risk for looting. After her grant period, Pedigo will complete her master’s degree at WKU before pursuing further education in geoarchaeology in Canada or the United Kingdom.
Tang, who will graduate in 2021 with degrees in architectural science and Chinese, is the son of Yue Rong Li and Zhen Tang of Glasgow. In Taiwan, Tang will serve as an English teaching assistant in a primary or secondary school. Tang will work to improve Taiwanese students’ English language abilities and knowledge of the United States while increasing his language skills and understanding of the host country. Following his grant year, Tang will pursue a career in international affairs, a pathway taking shape through graduate study in South Korea toward a role as a foreign service officer for the U.S. Department of State.