Conner Twyman, son of Christy and Kory Twyman of Bowling Green, is the recipient of a $4,000 college scholarship awarded by the Tennessee Valley Authority Power Play Scholarship Association.
He is one of 30 scholarship winners selected from more than 140 applicants.
Twyman has been part of many student and community organizations in high school while maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average. A 2020 graduate of Bowling Green High School, he plans to attend the University of Alabama in Huntsville to study civil engineering.
Scholarship recipients are chosen by an eight-member selection team of educators from colleges and universities and are selected based on academic achievement, standardized test scores, leadership qualities, letters of recommendations and written essays.
