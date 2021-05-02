Makenna Twyman, daughter of Christy and Kory Twyman of Bowling Green, is the recipient of a $4,000 college scholarship from the Tennessee Valley Authority Power Play Scholarship Association.
She is one of 35 scholarship winners.
Twyman was also selected as the 2021 recipient of the Johnny Hayes Memorial Scholarship, which recognizes the student who demonstrated the most commitment to excellence in academics, leadership and community service.
Twyman has been part of many student and community organizations in high school while maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average. She will graduate from Bowling Green High School in May and plans to attend Western Kentucky University to study nursing.
Scholarship recipients are chosen by a team of educators from colleges and universities in the Tennessee Valley and are selected based on academic achievement, standardized test scores, leadership qualities, letters of recommendation and written essays.