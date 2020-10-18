Unseld named finalist in Breakthrough Challenge

Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science student Janessa Unseld (South Warren High School class of 2021) has reached the top 15 of the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, a global science video competition.
Founded in 2015, the Breakthrough Junior Challenge aims to develop and demonstrate young people’s knowledge of science and scientific principles, generate excitement in these fields, support STEM career choices and engage the imagination and interest of the public in key concepts of fundamental science. Students enter after creating original three-minute videos bringing to life a concept or theory in the life sciences, physics or mathematics.
Submissions were initially evaluated on students’ ability to communicate complex scientific ideas in engaging, illuminating and imaginative ways.
Unseld’s video explains and makes accessible quantum computing, in particular concepts of noise and bits.
In September, Unseld’s video advanced to the popular vote stage and was seen by individuals around the world.
The 15 finalists who emerged from the popular vote hail from seven nations. The winner will be announced in November and receive a prize of $400,000.
The Breakthrough Junior Challenge has partnered with worldwide agencies such as Khan Academy, National Geographic and the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.
