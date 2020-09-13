Valdes assigned to USS Halsey

Navy Logistics Specialist 1st Class Deandra Valdes of Franklin is assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97).
Halsey is conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
