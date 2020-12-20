The Hunt and Vargas family would like to congratulate their son, Kayden Vargas of Russellville, on his recent graduation from private school.
Kayden, 17, owns a commercial-vehicle cleaning company. He volunteers many hours in his community every month with the Good Samaritan, Center for Teens and his church.
His plans include serving his country in the U.S. Air Force with the intent of becoming a search, evade, rescue and escape specialist.
