Knox Volkert, daughter of Gable and Mandy Volkert, earned the title of 2020 National American Miss Kentucky at the state pageant July 26.
She will attend the national pageant on Thanksgiving week at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
Volkert's activities include piano, voice, cheer, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and hanging out with family and friends.
Her sponsors are Premier Properties of South Central Kentucky and her family, Gable, Mandy and Carson Volkert.
The National American Miss pageants are dedicated to celebrating America's greatness and encouraging future leaders. Each year, the pageants award $1.5 million in cash, scholarships and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide. Pageants are held in each state for girls ages 4 to 18 in five age divisions.
