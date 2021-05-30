Voyles awarded Warren County Water District scholarship

Jordan Voyles of Warren East High School was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Warren County Water District to Western Kentucky University for the 2021-22 academic year.
“Jordan’s qualities of a hard-working student with a determination to succeed elevated her as the top candidate,” WCWD General Manager John Dix said. “As an honor roll student, Jordan worked a part-time job and volunteered for the Barren County Special Olympics for the past five years. As a varsity cheerleader she also balanced various leadership roles within her school and participated in numerous extracurricular activities. We are excited to offer assistance as she furthers her higher education endeavors with a degree in exercise science. This scholarship is another way we can serve our community and our customers.”
In an effort to foster success of future water and sewer utility professionals, the scholarship is offered to assist a Warren County high school senior pursuing further education in a related field. The scholarship is renewable for four years, as long as requirements are maintained.