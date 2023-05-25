South Warren High School's FFA team from left to right: Coach Penny Warwick, John Ives, Roddick Harris, Patrick Bearden, Lorna Andrews, Avery Cole and Forestry Coach Bobby Warwick. The team brought home the State FFA Envirothon title.
Greenwood High School's team from left to right, Kate Cowan, Mattalyn Johnson, Alexis Ayers, Hannah Furlong and Riley Ford. The team placed second in Forestry.
Gatton's Junior team from left to right, Amelie Fuentes, Allison Dixon, Parmeshvar Prakash, Gianna Claros and Atiana Spivey. The team finished 8th overall.
The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science students earned the honor of representing Kentucky at the National Conservation Foundation-Envirothon Competition in New Brunswick, Canada this summer by besting 35 other teams across the state. Additionally, they were the highest scoring teams in Forestry, Wildlife and Climate Change.
