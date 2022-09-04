The 35th anniversary class of the Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts concluded July 30.
During the three-week program at the University of Kentucky, student artists from 71 counties participated in seminars, creative projects, master classes and lectures. Instruction was offered in nine disciplines: architecture and design, creative writing, dance, drama, film and photography, instrumental music, musical theater, visual art and vocal music.
Several Warren County students graduated from the program.
They are Cadence Carr of Carr Academy, dance; Elizabeth Genter of Bowling Green High School, visual art; Emma Rutter of Bowling Green High School, vocal music; Eva Cook of Bowling Green High School, instrumental music; Jackson Orr of Greenwood High School, vocal music; Jamie Austin of Greenwood High School, creative writing; Jonah Brausch of Greenwood High School, film and photography; Karson Green of South Warren High School, visual art; Madelyn Kirk of Bowling Green High School, visual art; Naomi Burt of Bowling Green High School, vocal music; Neely Lambert of Greenwood High School, vocal music; Raegan Meguiar of Bowling Green High School, drama; Sara Parkerson of Greenwood High School, creative writing; Siheon Im of Carol Martin Gatton Academy, instrumental music; and Sophia Stockton of Bowling Green High School, drama.
