Sydney Pearl Wheeler of Bowling Green was one of more than 60 University of Mississippi students to receive a 2021 Marcus Elvis Taylor Memorial Medal, the university's highest academic award. The honorees were recognized for their achievements April 8 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Wheeler is a sophomore economics major in the College of Liberal Arts.
The Taylor Medals were established at UM in 1904 by Dr. William A. Taylor of Booneville in memory of his son, an honored 1871 alumnus of the university. The award recognizes no more than 1% of the student body each year.