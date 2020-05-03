Nick Wheeler, a graduate student majoring in biology, received the Outstanding Teaching Assistant Award at Western Kentucky University.
Wheeler is a tireless and engaging teacher who has had great teaching success. He enjoys teaching and interacting with students. He puts maximum effort into his students, cares deeply about them and connects with them very well.
“He is amazing. I can learn from him so much better than any other professor. He explains things thoroughly and effectively. The information is challenging, but he makes it easy to learn,” one of his students said of Wheeler.
