Deklan Alexander Wilder, 17, of Bowling Green, has earned the Eagle Scout Award, the highest advancement award the Boy Scouts of America offers.
Wilder was honored May 2 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is a member and senior patrol leader for Lincoln Heritage Council Troop 1108.
Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete any religious institution, school or community-related service project to earn his Eagle. Wilder’s patriotism and desire to honor veterans motivated him to organize and lead a restoration initiative of tombstones in a local veterans cemetery for his Eagle Scout project. Many of Wilder's family members proudly served our country, and he wanted to ensure other brave veterans continue to be honored even after death.
Wilder is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and holds the office of priest. He is the first assistant to the bishop. Wilder has completed three years and will begin the final year of seminary, a rigorous, religious educational program.
Wilder is also active in the strings orchestra program and FBLA. He also served on the Leadership Team at Bowling Green High School, where he is a junior.
He is the son of Todd and Sarah Wilder of Bowling Green and the grandson of Garland and Shirley Buckman of Lebanon.