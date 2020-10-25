Bailee Wingo of Bowling Green has been named a College of Arts & Sciences student ambassador at the University of Kentucky for the 2020-21 academic year.
Ambassadors represent the college at campus events and are chosen based on academic achievements, involvement with campus organizations and activities and dedication to UK.
Bailee, an English major, is a graduate of South Warren High School.
The College of Arts & Sciences initiated its student ambassador program in 1999. Since then, A&S ambassadors have promoted a pride in liberal arts education while also strengthening the identity of the college and the university. Through this program, ambassadors develop leadership and communication skills while working with visitors, alumni and students.
