The Western Kentucky University forensics team captured first place in team sweepstakes at the NFA-LD Grand Prix hosted virtually by The Spicer Debate Forum of Missouri State University on March 13-14.
Lincoln-Douglas debate is a one-on-one policy style of debate that is sponsored by the National Forensic Association, thus the name NFA LD.
WKU placed in the top four of three divisions, advanced eight debaters to elimination rounds, received nine speaker awards and earned the top two places in the “General Admission” division. These collective efforts led to WKU being recognized as the top overall team at the tournament.
At the 2021 Grand Prix, WKU competed against the University of Notre Dame, Pennsylvania State University, Lafayette College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, among others. WKU will face these programs and more at the first-ever virtual National Forensics Association national tournament.
Results from the 2021 Grand Prix are:
Open Lincoln-Douglas Debate: Andre Swai of Springfield, Mo., third; Ben Hanson of Louisville, fourth; Tess Welch of Houston, Texas, seventh; Madelynn Einhorn of Oakwood, Ohio, eighth; and Isaac Keller of Kansas City, Mo., 12th.
General Admission Lincoln-Douglas Debate: Symone Whalin of Sonora, co-champion; and Miles Morton of Sherman Oaks, Calif., co-champion.
Novice Lincoln-Douglas Debate: Avery Lenihan of Florence, second.
Lincoln-Douglas Debate Speaker: Madelynn Einhorn, first; Isaac Keller, third; Tess Welch, fourth; Andre Swai, sixth; and Ben Hanson, seventh.
General Admission Lincoln-Douglas Debate Speaker: Symone Whalin, first; and Miles Morton, third.
Novice Lincoln-Douglas Debate Speaker: Avery Lenihan, third; and Hannah Jones of Bowling Green, eighth.