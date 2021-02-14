The Western Kentucky University forensics team took first in sweepstakes at the Judy Sturgis Hill Tower Invitational hosted virtually by Eastern Michigan University on Feb. 6-7.
WKU finished ahead of Northwestern University, the University of Illinois-Chicago, Ball State University and Bradley University. WKU qualified several students for the upcoming national tournaments.
The team was scheduled to compete this weekend for a chance to win its 29th consecutive Kentucky Forensics Association grand championship.
Results from EMU No. 1 were:
Communication Analysis: Caitlyn Woitena of Houston, fifth.
Dramatic Interpretation: Reggie Jefferson of Houston, second.
Impromptu Speaking: Joey Eberle of Maple Grove, Minn., third.
Informative Speaking: Rahmane Dixon of Houston, first.
Persuasive Speaking: Derek Collins of Hattiesburg, Miss., second.
Poetry Interpretation: Rickey Williams of Minneapolis, first.
Program Oral Interpretation: Stefani Giles of Hodgenville, second.
Prose Interpretation: Rickey Williams, first.
Results from EMU No. 2 were:
Communication Analysis: Corey Newsome of Morehead, first.
Dramatic Interpretation: Reggie Jefferson, second.
Impromptu Speaking: Joey Eberle, second.
Informative Speaking: Rahmane Dixon, third; and Emma Warnecke of San Antonio, fourth.
Persuasive Speaking: Paige Allbright of Lafayette, La., first.
Program Oral Interpretation: Stefani Giles, first; and Corey Newsome, fourth.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.