The Western Kentucky University forensics team placed first in sweepstakes at the Illinois State University “Back to the Nest” tournament Oct. 10-11. The team also competed successfully in debate at the Lewis and Clark College-hosted Steve Hunt Classic.
At “Back to the Nest,” WKU placed ahead of Bradley University, Eastern Michigan University, Cornell University and the University of Texas at Austin.
Results from “Back to the Nest” are:
After Dinner Speaking: Joey Eberle of Maple Grove, Minn., fourth.
Dramatic Interpretation: Paige Allbright of Lafayette, La., second.
Duo Interpretation: Corey Newsome of Morehead and Reese Johnson of Burnsville, Minn., first; and Corey Newsome and Paige Allbright, third.
Extemporaneous Speaking: Madelynn Einhorn of Oakwood, Ohio, fifth.
Impromptu Speaking: Madelynn Einhorn, third.
Informative Speaking: Kelly Lingen of Lakeville, Minn., first; and Parker Anderson of Hodgenville, third.
Persuasive Speaking: Caitlyn Woitena of Houston, fourth.
Poetry Interpretation: Warren Forstmann of Hollywood, Fla., first.
Program Oral Interpretation: Kellin Robinson of Roseville, Minn., second.
Prose Interpretation: Paige Allbright, third.
Results from the Steve Hunt Classic are:
Junior-Varsity Lincoln-Douglas Debate: Miles Morton of Los Angeles, first.
Junior-Varsity Lincoln-Douglas Debate Speaker Awards: Miles Morton, top speaker.
Varsity Lincoln-Douglas Debate: Ben Hanson of Louisville, second; and Andre Swai of Springfield, Mo., quarterfinals.
Varsity Lincoln-Douglas Debate Speaker Awards: Andre Swai, second; and Ben Hanson, third.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.