The Western Kentucky University forensics team placed first in sweepstakes at the Harvest Festival, a virtual tournament hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Nov. 7.
WKU placed ahead of Arizona State University, South Dakota State University and the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Results from the Harvest Festival were:
• After Dinner Speaking: Kelly Lingen of Lakeville, Minn., first.
• Dramatic Interpretation: Corey Newsome of Morehead, first.
• Extemporaneous Speaking: Madelynn Einhorn of Oakwood, Ohio, first.
• Impromptu Speaking: Andre Swai of Springfield, Mo., fifth.
• Persuasive Speaking: Amanda Langford of Goodlettsville, Tenn., first; and Autumn Howard of Hendersonville, Tenn., third.
• Poetry Interpretation: Stefani Giles of Hodgenville, first.
• Prose Interpretation: Kelly Lingen, third; and Rashon Leday of Lafayette, La., fourth.
