The Western Kentucky University forensics team won first place in sweepstakes at the Fighting Scots Halloween Bash, a virtual tournament hosted by the College of Wooster on Oct. 31.
The team also placed second at the Trick or Speak, a virtual tournament hosted by The University of Minnesota-Twin Cities on the same day.
At the Fighting Scots Halloween Bash, WKU placed ahead of George Mason University and Texas State University. Junior Kelly Lingen of Lakeville, Minn., was recognized as the second-place finisher in individual sweepstakes.
Results from the Fighting Scots Halloween Bash are:
After Dinner Speaking: Joey Eberle of Maple Grove, Minn., second; and Kelly Lingen, fourth.
Dramatic Interpretation: Samantha Sallee of Danville, first; Corey Newsome of Morehead, third; and Tayland Ratliff of Youngsville, La., fifth.
Extemporaneous Speaking: Tani Washington of Henrico, Va., third.
Impromptu Speaking: Joey Eberle, first; and Tess Welch of Houston, Texas, fifth.
Informative Speaking: Amanda Langford of Goodlettsville, Tenn., first; and Naomi Desrosiers of Bowling Green, third.
Persuasive Speaking: Amanda Langford, third.
Poetry Interpretation: Warren Forstmann of Hollywood, Fla., first; and Rickey Williams of Minneapolis, second.
Program Oral Interpretation: Kelly Lingen, first.
Prose Interpretation: Paige Allbright of Youngsville, La., third.
Results from the Trick or Speak are:
After Dinner Speaking: Joey Eberle, first.
Communication Analysis: Tani Washington, second; and Rahmane Dixon of Houston, fifth.
Dramatic Interpretation: Tayland Ratliff, first; and Corey Newsome, second.
Duo Interpretation: Corey Newsome and Paige Allbright, first.
Extemporaneous Speaking: Tani Washington, fifth.
Persuasive Speaking: Autumn Howard of Hendersonville, Tenn., third.
Poetry Interpretation: Warren Forstmann, first; and Rickey Williams, second.
Program Oral Interpretation: Reggie Jefferson of Houston, first.
Prose Interpretation: Paige Allbright, first.
