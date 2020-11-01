The Western Kentucky University forensics team placed first in sweepstakes at the Mid-Atlantic Forensics League 2 virtual tournament hosted by the University of Northern Iowa on Oct. 24-25.
The team placed second with a smaller group in the second half of the swing called the Mid-Atlantic Forensics League 3.
At MAFL 2, WKU placed ahead of Bradley University, the University of Wisconsin-White Water, Cornell University and the University of Texas at Austin.
Results from MAFL 2 are:
After Dinner Speaking: Kelly Lingen of Lakeville, Minn., fourth; and Joey Eberle of Maple Grove, Minn., fifth.
Communication Analysis: Rahmane Dixon of Houston, fourth.
Dramatic Interpretation: Caitlyn Woitena of Houston, first; Rahmane Dixon, second; Reese Johnson of Burnsville, Minn., third; and Samantha Sallee of Danville, sixth.
Duo Interpretation: Corey Newsome of Morehead and Paige Allbright of Youngsville, La., first.
Extemporaneous Speaking: Rahmane Dixon, first; Tess Welch of Houston, third; Ben Hanson of Louisville, fourth; and Isaac Keller of Kansas City, Mo., fifth.
Impromptu Speaking: Tess Welch, third; and Isaac Keller, sixth.
Informative Speaking: Kelly Lingen, third; and Amanda Langford of Goodlettsville, Tenn., fourth.
Persuasive Speaking: Amanda Langford, third.
Poetry Interpretation: Derek Collins of Hattiesburg, Miss., second; and Stefani Giles of Hodgenville, fifth.
Program Oral Interpretation: Ryan Gosling of West Palm Beach, Fla., first; Kelly Lingen, second; and Paige Allbright, third.
Prose Interpretation: Caitlyn Woitena, first; Paige Allbright, third; Rashon Leday of Lafayette, La., fifth; and Kelly Lingen, sixth.
Results from MAFL 3 are:
Communication Analysis: Rahmane Dixon, second.
Dramatic Interpretation: Reese Johnson, first; Caitlyn Woitena, second; Rahmane Dixon, third; and Samantha Sallee, sixth.
Extemporaneous Speaking: Rahmane Dixon, third.
Poetry Interpretation: Derek Collins, first.
Program Oral Interpretation: Paige Allbright, first.
Prose Interpretation: Caitlyn Woitena, fourth; and Paige Allbright, fifth.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.