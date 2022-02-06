Western Kentucky University graduate Keightley Dudgeon of Crestwood was named a 2021 Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Graduate Fellow. She is one of 45 fellows selected nationwide and the second WKU student to earn this honor.
The Rangel Graduate Fellowship supports extraordinary individuals who want to help formulate, represent and implement U.S. foreign policy through a career in the foreign service of the U.S. Department of State.
Dudgeon will receive up to $42,000 annually for a two-year master’s degree, two paid internships in the U.S. Congress and a U.S. Embassy or Consulate abroad and opportunities for mentoring and professional development.
Through a master’s degree in international relations, Dudgeon will study public policy with a focus on international development.
“My hope is to effect bureaucratic change in refugee and immigration services, both domestically and abroad,” she said.
Dudgeon is a 2019 graduate in Arabic with a minor in teaching English as a second language.
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with a third-party account or use an existing account with this site. If you do not have an account, Sign up using the Sign Up link on the top right of any page.