Jason Zhang, a senior in the Gatton Academy, received the WKU Freshman Chemistry Award.
Zhang is an exceptional student as well as a young man. He consistently scored at the top of his chemistry class as a Gatton Academy student. Zhang has additionally been involved in undergraduate research. Among his many accomplishments is attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. Currently, his interests are in mathematics and physics, as well as chemistry.
