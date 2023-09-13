Karen M. Kane-Roby has joined the law firm of English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley LLP as senior counsel.
Roby is an attorney with over 15 years of legal experience and is licensed in both Kentucky and Maine. She will primarily practice in the areas of commercial real estate, real estate, litigation and tax law. Prior to joining ELPO Law, Roby served as in-house counsel for KLAS Properties LLC from October 2008 through February 2022 and specialized in the acquisition and collection of delinquent taxes across multiple counties in Kentucky.
During her time working for KLAS Properties, Roby also owned Roby Law Group PLLC and oversaw all non-KLAS related matters through RLG with the primary focus being landlord/tenant matters and forcible detainers.
Originally from Caribou, Maine, Roby attended Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology in 2003. Karen taught in inner-city Catholic schools in Providence, R.I., and New Bedford, Mass., while earning her master’s degree in special education and secondary education at Providence College. After two years of teaching, she continued her pursuit of becoming an attorney when she was accepted into law school at Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Mich., and graduated with her J.D. in 2008.
