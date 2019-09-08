Bowling Green High School class of 1964’s reunion will be at 5 p.m., Sept. 20 at Cambridge Market and at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 21 at 180 W. Professional Park Ct. If you are a member of this class and have not received any information by mail, please contact Beverly Childress at 270-202-2093 or blchildress@twc.com.

