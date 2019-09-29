The Greenhill & Walnut Grove Schools Reunion will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Greenhill Methodist Church, 4802 Old Greenhill Road. All classmates, teachers, and friends are welcome. For information, contact Hilda Talley Carr at 270-792-1199 or Judy Talley Copas at 270-202-9178.
•••
Cutler Hammer/Eaton reunion is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Ephram White Senior Center on Mount Olivet Road in Bowling Green. Drinks and utensils provided. Please tell former co-workers. Come out for food and fellowship.
•••
Blair and Golden reunion is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at Ephram White Park. Please bring a covered dish.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.