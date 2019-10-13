Hart County High School Class of 1989 will hold its 30th reunion Oct. 18-19. Events include a Friday night tailgate party at Hart County High School at 7 p.m. and a class party from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at The Gondolier, 509 SL Rogers Wells Blvd. in Glasgow. Members of the class wishing to sign up are asked to visit facebook.com/groups/ 1513776475431558/. For more information, call 615-419-8557.
Bowling Green High School Class of 1967 will celebrate a 70th birthday party at 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Mariah’s.
RSVP by Oct. 16 to Juron Lane Gray at 812-890-9697 or by email at mjurongray@yahoo.com.
